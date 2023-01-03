Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) went up by 32.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.54. The company’s stock price has collected 39.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ :CMMB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMMB is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $12.09 above the current price. CMMB currently public float of 10.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMMB was 56.08K shares.

CMMB’s Market Performance

CMMB stocks went up by 39.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.38% and a quarterly performance of 28.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.26% for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 84.55% for CMMB stocks with a simple moving average of 38.73% for the last 200 days.

CMMB Trading at 96.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.91%, as shares surge +91.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMMB rose by +78.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. saw -53.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMMB starting from Cohen Neil Harris, who sale 2,409 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Cohen Neil Harris now owns 10,000 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., valued at $4,818 using the latest closing price.

Mor George Adi, the Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., sale 257,248 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Mor George Adi is holding 257,247 shares at $536,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMMB

Equity return is now at value -45.40, with -42.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.66.