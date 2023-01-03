Can Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Remain Competitive?

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s stock price has collected -61.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ :TUEM) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $6.00. TUEM currently public float of 2.81M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUEM was 119.11K shares.

TUEM’s Market Performance

TUEM stocks went down by -61.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -80.37% and a quarterly performance of -81.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.80% for Tuesday Morning Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -69.87% for TUEM stocks with a simple moving average of -94.39% for the last 200 days.

TUEM Trading at -79.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.93%, as shares sank -77.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUEM fell by -61.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1574. In addition, Tuesday Morning Corporation saw -99.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUEM starting from Osmium Partners, LLC, who sale 87,269 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Dec 28. After this action, Osmium Partners, LLC now owns 180,134 shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation, valued at $53,286 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.54 for the present operating margin

+25.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuesday Morning Corporation stands at -7.87. Equity return is now at value -217.70, with -19.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.