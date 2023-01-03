Can Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Remain Competitive?

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) went up by 9.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected 8.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGTA is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.67, which is $2.27 above the current price. MGTA currently public float of 59.19M and currently shorts hold a 8.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGTA was 1.30M shares.

MGTA’s Market Performance

MGTA stocks went up by 8.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -65.65% and a quarterly performance of -71.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.08% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.50% for MGTA stocks with a simple moving average of -74.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MGTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGTA reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for MGTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGTA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

MGTA Trading at -63.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.01%, as shares sank -65.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTA rose by +8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8122. In addition, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. saw -91.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTA

Equity return is now at value -51.80, with -41.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.63.