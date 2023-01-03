Buy or Sell Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) went up by 18.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.79. The company’s stock price has collected 78.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FREQ) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $6.75, which is $2.9 above the current price. FREQ currently public float of 32.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FREQ was 124.72K shares.

FREQ’s Market Performance

FREQ stocks went up by 78.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.42% and a quarterly performance of 115.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.92% for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 73.31% for FREQ stocks with a simple moving average of 109.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FREQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FREQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREQ reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for FREQ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FREQ, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

FREQ Trading at 85.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.86%, as shares surge +71.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREQ rose by +78.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREQ starting from Mitrano Richard J., who sale 2,184 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Jul 06. After this action, Mitrano Richard J. now owns 30,995 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,363 using the latest closing price.

Loose Christopher R., the Chief Scientific Officer of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,415 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Loose Christopher R. is holding 50,050 shares at $6,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-597.32 for the present operating margin

+72.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stands at -601.98. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -53.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.79.