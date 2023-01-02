Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s stock price has collected -4.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE :ZETA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.65, which is $4.48 above the current price. ZETA currently public float of 113.24M and currently shorts hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZETA was 1.09M shares.

ZETA’s Market Performance

ZETA stocks went down by -4.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.51% and a quarterly performance of 23.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.93% for ZETA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZETA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ZETA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZETA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

ZETA Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. saw -2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who sale 56,958 shares at the price of $9.08 back on Dec 14. After this action, NIEHAUS ROBERT H now owns 16,311,202 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., valued at $517,179 using the latest closing price.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the Director of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., sale 68,513 shares at $9.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that NIEHAUS ROBERT H is holding 16,368,160 shares at $633,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.61 for the present operating margin

+51.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stands at -54.45. Equity return is now at value -281.00, with -68.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.