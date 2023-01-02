Xencor Inc. (XNCR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ :XNCR) Right Now?

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XNCR is at 0.66.

XNCR currently public float of 59.45M and currently shorts hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XNCR was 330.32K shares.

XNCR’s Market Performance

XNCR stocks went up by 1.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.38% and a quarterly performance of 0.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Xencor Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.08% for XNCR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XNCR

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XNCR reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for XNCR stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to XNCR, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

XNCR Trading at -7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -13.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XNCR rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.52. In addition, Xencor Inc. saw -35.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XNCR starting from Yang Allen, who sale 3,737 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Dec 19. After this action, Yang Allen now owns 63,521 shares of Xencor Inc., valued at $100,910 using the latest closing price.

Desjarlais John R, the SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO of Xencor Inc., sale 1,172 shares at $29.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Desjarlais John R is holding 135,625 shares at $34,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XNCR

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.