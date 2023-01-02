Why United States Cellular Corporation (USM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE :USM) Right Now?

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USM is at 0.59.

USM currently public float of 14.54M and currently shorts hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USM was 250.62K shares.

USM’s Market Performance

USM stocks went up by 5.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.93% and a quarterly performance of -19.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for United States Cellular Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.38% for USM stocks with a simple moving average of -24.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for USM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to USM, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

USM Trading at -10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USM rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.18. In addition, United States Cellular Corporation saw -33.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USM starting from JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P, who sale 1,834 shares at the price of $19.61 back on Dec 09. After this action, JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P now owns 18,981 shares of United States Cellular Corporation, valued at $35,965 using the latest closing price.

Drake Deirdre, the EVP-Chief People Officer of United States Cellular Corporation, sale 8,574 shares at $30.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Drake Deirdre is holding 0 shares at $261,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.63 for the present operating margin

+34.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Cellular Corporation stands at +3.76. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.