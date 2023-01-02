Why ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.54. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE :MAN) Right Now?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAN is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.70, which is -$2.51 below the current price. MAN currently public float of 50.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAN was 377.80K shares.

MAN’s Market Performance

MAN stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.92% and a quarterly performance of 28.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for ManpowerGroup Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.91% for MAN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $72 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAN, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

MAN Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAN rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.59. In addition, ManpowerGroup Inc. saw -14.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAN starting from PAYNE ULICE JR, who sale 600 shares at the price of $86.69 back on Jun 01. After this action, PAYNE ULICE JR now owns 8,532 shares of ManpowerGroup Inc., valued at $52,014 using the latest closing price.

MONDANO DONALD O, the SVP, Global Controller of ManpowerGroup Inc., sale 1,471 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that MONDANO DONALD O is holding 0 shares at $161,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.87 for the present operating margin

+16.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for ManpowerGroup Inc. stands at +1.85. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.