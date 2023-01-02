Why Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) went up by 9.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.68. The company’s stock price has collected 36.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/11/22 that IBM, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Rivian, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BDTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.75, which is $4.95 above the current price. BDTX currently public float of 34.99M and currently shorts hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDTX was 200.99K shares.

BDTX’s Market Performance

BDTX stocks went up by 36.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.69% and a quarterly performance of 6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.95% for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.13% for BDTX stocks with a simple moving average of -26.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDTX

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to BDTX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

BDTX Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.46%, as shares sank -12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX rose by +36.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5505. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Ni Fang, who purchase 36,363 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Dec 22. After this action, Ni Fang now owns 125,389 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., valued at $46,596 using the latest closing price.

Ni Fang, the of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Ni Fang is holding 89,026 shares at $25,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -45.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.12.