Why Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.09. The company’s stock price has collected 6.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE :ANF) Right Now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANF is at 1.42.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ANF currently public float of 48.14M and currently shorts hold a 9.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANF was 1.66M shares.

ANF’s Market Performance

ANF stocks went up by 6.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.46% and a quarterly performance of 47.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.77% for ANF stocks with a simple moving average of 3.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $30 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ANF, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

ANF Trading at 11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.69. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw -34.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from BURMAN TERRY LEE, who sale 42,663 shares at the price of $22.57 back on Nov 23. After this action, BURMAN TERRY LEE now owns 53,214 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $962,733 using the latest closing price.

GREENLEES MICHAEL E, the Director of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 1,500 shares at $18.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that GREENLEES MICHAEL E is holding 9,849 shares at $27,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.