We Analyzed the Future Direction of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), Here is What We Found

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) went up by 5.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.16. The company’s stock price has collected 30.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :SURF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SURF is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.40, which is $4.58 above the current price. SURF currently public float of 60.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SURF was 345.28K shares.

SURF’s Market Performance

SURF stocks went up by 30.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.87% and a quarterly performance of -21.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.08% for Surface Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.14% for SURF stocks with a simple moving average of -49.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SURF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SURF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SURF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SURF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SURF reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SURF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SURF, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

SURF Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.55%, as shares sank -11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURF rose by +30.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7822. In addition, Surface Oncology Inc. saw -82.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURF starting from ONEILL ALISON, who sale 4,463 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Aug 03. After this action, ONEILL ALISON now owns 63,728 shares of Surface Oncology Inc., valued at $7,676 using the latest closing price.

RATH HENRY C., the Chief Business Officer of Surface Oncology Inc., sale 5,676 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that RATH HENRY C. is holding 32,324 shares at $9,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2828.92 for the present operating margin

-34.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surface Oncology Inc. stands at -2920.92. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -33.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.86.