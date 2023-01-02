We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI), Here is What We Found

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $211.79. The company’s stock price has collected 0.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE :SUI) Right Now?

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUI is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Sun Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $163.10, which is $20.1 above the current price. SUI currently public float of 122.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUI was 772.99K shares.

SUI’s Market Performance

SUI stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.65% and a quarterly performance of 5.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for Sun Communities Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.03% for SUI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUI

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUI reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for SUI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to SUI, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

SUI Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.75. In addition, Sun Communities Inc. saw -31.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from Thelen Bruce, who sale 6,892 shares at the price of $165.40 back on Aug 09. After this action, Thelen Bruce now owns 25,120 shares of Sun Communities Inc., valued at $1,139,937 using the latest closing price.

LEWIS CLUNET R, the Director of Sun Communities Inc., sale 4,400 shares at $153.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that LEWIS CLUNET R is holding 26,400 shares at $674,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.71 for the present operating margin

+28.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Communities Inc. stands at +16.62. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.