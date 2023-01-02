We Analyzed the Future Direction of Merus N.V. (MRUS), Here is What We Found

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.09. The company’s stock price has collected 3.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ :MRUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRUS is at 0.78.

MRUS currently public float of 42.54M and currently shorts hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRUS was 315.33K shares.

MRUS’s Market Performance

MRUS stocks went up by 3.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.78% and a quarterly performance of -22.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for Merus N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.83% for MRUS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRUS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MRUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRUS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRUS reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for MRUS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MRUS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

MRUS Trading at -8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRUS rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, Merus N.V. saw -51.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRUS starting from Shuman Harry, who sale 168 shares at the price of $13.85 back on Dec 13. After this action, Shuman Harry now owns 3,517 shares of Merus N.V., valued at $2,327 using the latest closing price.

Shuman Harry, the VP Controller, PAO of Merus N.V., sale 575 shares at $15.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Shuman Harry is holding 3,685 shares at $8,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRUS

Equity return is now at value -20.50, with -14.70 for asset returns.