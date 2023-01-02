We Analyzed the Future Direction of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY), Here is What We Found

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) went up by 30.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.58. The company’s stock price has collected 3.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LFLY) Right Now?

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Leafly Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.75, which is $3.1 above the current price. LFLY currently public float of 28.42M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFLY was 516.35K shares.

LFLY’s Market Performance

LFLY stocks went up by 3.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.62% and a quarterly performance of -3.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.32% for Leafly Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.04% for LFLY stocks with a simple moving average of -84.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFLY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LFLY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

LFLY Trading at -12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.79%, as shares sank -10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFLY rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6617. In addition, Leafly Holdings Inc. saw -93.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFLY starting from Krishnaswamy Suresh, who sale 4,967 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Dec 28. After this action, Krishnaswamy Suresh now owns 191,817 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc., valued at $2,317 using the latest closing price.

Cotter David, the Chief Product Officer of Leafly Holdings Inc., sale 251 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Cotter David is holding 36,487 shares at $117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFLY

Equity return is now at value 58.90, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.