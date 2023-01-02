We Analyzed the Future Direction of California Resources Corporation (CRC), Here is What We Found

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.46. The company’s stock price has collected 4.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in California Resources Corporation (NYSE :CRC) Right Now?

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.05 x from its present earnings ratio.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CRC currently public float of 72.91M and currently shorts hold a 5.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRC was 643.47K shares.

CRC’s Market Performance

CRC stocks went up by 4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.12% and a quarterly performance of 13.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for California Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.87% for CRC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $58 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRC reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for CRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CRC, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

CRC Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.65. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw 1.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRC starting from Roby William B, who purchase 103 shares at the price of $45.23 back on Sep 06. After this action, Roby William B now owns 41,892 shares of California Resources Corporation, valued at $4,659 using the latest closing price.

GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, the 10% Owner of California Resources Corporation, sale 29,302 shares at $44.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP is holding 7,498,085 shares at $1,291,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRC

Equity return is now at value 71.20, with 29.10 for asset returns.