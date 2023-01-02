Wall Street Pummels Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) After Recent Earnings Report

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.23. The company’s stock price has collected 6.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE :DRQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRQ is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is -$1.17 below the current price. DRQ currently public float of 33.10M and currently shorts hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRQ was 288.86K shares.

DRQ’s Market Performance

DRQ stocks went up by 6.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.42% and a quarterly performance of 39.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Dril-Quip Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.69% for DRQ stocks with a simple moving average of 3.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRQ stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for DRQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DRQ in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $35 based on the research report published on March 14th of the previous year 2022.

DRQ Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRQ rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.10. In addition, Dril-Quip Inc. saw 38.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRQ starting from Webster James C., who sale 6,790 shares at the price of $24.42 back on Oct 31. After this action, Webster James C. now owns 60,795 shares of Dril-Quip Inc., valued at $165,844 using the latest closing price.

Underwood Donald M, the VP – Subsea Products of Dril-Quip Inc., sale 1,971 shares at $24.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Underwood Donald M is holding 18,215 shares at $48,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.34 for the present operating margin

+24.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dril-Quip Inc. stands at -39.63. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.96.