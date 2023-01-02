Wall Street Pummels Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) After Recent Earnings Report

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) went up by 6.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.45.

Is It Worth Investing in Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ATXS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATXS is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Astria Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.17, which is $10.28 above the current price. ATXS currently public float of 22.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATXS was 151.20K shares.

ATXS’s Market Performance

ATXS stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.16% and a quarterly performance of 64.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 193.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.54% for Astria Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.38% for ATXS stocks with a simple moving average of 109.13% for the last 200 days.

ATXS Trading at 45.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +35.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, Astria Therapeutics Inc. saw 176.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXS starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 908,265 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Dec 19. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXS

Equity return is now at value -327.50, with -41.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.42.