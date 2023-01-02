Wall Street Pummels Amdocs Limited (DOX) After Recent Earnings Report

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.24. The company’s stock price has collected 3.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ :DOX) Right Now?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOX is at 0.67.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

DOX currently public float of 120.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOX was 571.10K shares.

DOX’s Market Performance

DOX stocks went up by 3.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.30% and a quarterly performance of 14.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for Amdocs Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.25% for DOX stocks with a simple moving average of 8.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $86 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for DOX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

DOX Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.95. In addition, Amdocs Limited saw 21.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.