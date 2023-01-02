Wall Street Praises Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) After Recent Earnings Report

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $294.70. The company’s stock price has collected 1.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/11/22 that As Chip Stocks Soar, This One Stands Out

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ :SYNA) Right Now?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Synaptics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.50, which is $25.34 above the current price. SYNA currently public float of 39.46M and currently shorts hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNA was 530.66K shares.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA stocks went up by 1.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.20% and a quarterly performance of -3.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Synaptics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.24% for SYNA stocks with a simple moving average of -25.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNA reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for SYNA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SYNA, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

SYNA Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.85. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw -67.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from Awsare Saleel, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $102.80 back on Dec 09. After this action, Awsare Saleel now owns 38,641 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $411,200 using the latest closing price.

HURLSTON MICHAEL E., the below of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 36,000 shares at $98.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that HURLSTON MICHAEL E. is holding 328,160 shares at $3,552,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.52 for the present operating margin

+51.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Incorporated stands at +14.80. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.