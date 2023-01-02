Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) went down by -0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/21/21 that Archegos Collapse Exposes Disclosure Loopholes

Is It Worth Investing in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ :VNOM) Right Now?

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNOM is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $37.71, which is $5.81 above the current price. VNOM currently public float of 61.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNOM was 471.31K shares.

VNOM’s Market Performance

VNOM stocks went up by 4.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.75% and a quarterly performance of 10.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Viper Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.26% for VNOM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNOM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for VNOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VNOM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $39 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNOM reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for VNOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to VNOM, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

VNOM Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.34. In addition, Viper Energy Partners LP saw 49.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNOM starting from BX SWT ML Holdco LLC, who sale 85,000 shares at the price of $33.45 back on Nov 15. After this action, BX SWT ML Holdco LLC now owns 10,049,728 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP, valued at $2,842,978 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the 10% Owner of Viper Energy Partners LP, sale 85,000 shares at $33.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 10,049,728 shares at $2,842,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+71.42 for the present operating margin

+72.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Partners LP stands at +11.59. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.