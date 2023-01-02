Tredegar Corporation (TG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE :TG) Right Now?

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TG is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tredegar Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00. TG currently public float of 26.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TG was 143.73K shares.

TG’s Market Performance

TG stocks went down by -0.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.16% and a quarterly performance of 8.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Tredegar Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.00% for TG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TG stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for TG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TG in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $23 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2015.

Davenport, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TG reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for TG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 16th, 2008.

Davenport gave a rating of “Buy” to TG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

TG Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TG fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, Tredegar Corporation saw -13.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+15.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tredegar Corporation stands at +7.01. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.