TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $665.78. The company’s stock price has collected 1.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/21 that Mondelez, China Mobile, Micron: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE :TDG) Right Now?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDG is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $722.18, which is $88.17 above the current price. TDG currently public float of 52.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDG was 273.43K shares.

TDG’s Market Performance

TDG stocks went up by 1.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.18% and a quarterly performance of 19.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for TransDigm Group Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.88% for TDG stocks with a simple moving average of 7.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TDG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TDG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $660 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDG reach a price target of $661. The rating they have provided for TDG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDG, setting the target price at $650 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

TDG Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDG rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $617.79. In addition, TransDigm Group Incorporated saw 1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDG starting from Howley W Nicholas, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $620.35 back on Dec 15. After this action, Howley W Nicholas now owns 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated, valued at $4,032,252 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Mervin, the Director of TransDigm Group Incorporated, sale 4,478 shares at $612.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Dunn Mervin is holding 1,562 shares at $2,743,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.43 for the present operating margin

+53.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransDigm Group Incorporated stands at +14.33. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.