The Chart for SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.39. The company’s stock price has collected -0.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ :SLRC) Right Now?

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 99.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for SLR Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.69, which is $1.78 above the current price. SLRC currently public float of 50.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLRC was 239.05K shares.

SLRC’s Market Performance

SLRC stocks went down by -0.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.89% and a quarterly performance of 12.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for SLR Investment Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.98% for SLRC stocks with a simple moving average of -7.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLRC stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SLRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLRC in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $15.75 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to SLRC, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

SLRC Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRC fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.43. In addition, SLR Investment Corp. saw -24.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRC starting from SPOHLER BRUCE J, who purchase 4,287 shares at the price of $14.90 back on Dec 06. After this action, SPOHLER BRUCE J now owns 3,253,614 shares of SLR Investment Corp., valued at $63,895 using the latest closing price.

GROSS MICHAEL S, the of SLR Investment Corp., purchase 4,287 shares at $14.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that GROSS MICHAEL S is holding 3,080,910 shares at $63,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.17 for the present operating margin

+68.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLR Investment Corp. stands at +42.74.