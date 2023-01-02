The Chart for Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.18. The company’s stock price has collected -3.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :FLGT) Right Now?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLGT is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Fulgent Genetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is $15.22 above the current price. FLGT currently public float of 19.49M and currently shorts hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLGT was 280.05K shares.

FLGT’s Market Performance

FLGT stocks went down by -3.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.89% and a quarterly performance of -21.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Fulgent Genetics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.26% for FLGT stocks with a simple moving average of -37.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FLGT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLGT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for FLGT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to FLGT, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

FLGT Trading at -16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGT fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.51. In addition, Fulgent Genetics Inc. saw -70.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLGT starting from KIM PAUL, who sale 653 shares at the price of $35.33 back on Dec 02. After this action, KIM PAUL now owns 223,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc., valued at $23,070 using the latest closing price.

Xie Jian, the President and COO of Fulgent Genetics Inc., sale 685 shares at $34.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Xie Jian is holding 430,074 shares at $23,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.38 for the present operating margin

+78.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stands at +50.74. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.