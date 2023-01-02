TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.66. The company’s stock price has collected 2.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ :TTGT) Right Now?

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTGT is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for TechTarget Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TTGT currently public float of 26.55M and currently shorts hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTGT was 273.37K shares.

TTGT’s Market Performance

TTGT stocks went up by 2.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.50% and a quarterly performance of -25.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for TechTarget Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.63% for TTGT stocks with a simple moving average of -30.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTGT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TTGT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTGT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $57 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTGT reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for TTGT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to TTGT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

TTGT Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTGT rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.22. In addition, TechTarget Inc. saw -53.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTGT starting from Noreck Daniel T, who sale 9,401 shares at the price of $42.16 back on Nov 10. After this action, Noreck Daniel T now owns 25,768 shares of TechTarget Inc., valued at $396,346 using the latest closing price.

Cotoia Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of TechTarget Inc., sale 5,676 shares at $69.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Cotoia Michael is holding 164,745 shares at $395,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTGT

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.30 for asset returns.