Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.73. The company’s stock price has collected -3.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ :SILK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SILK is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Silk Road Medical Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $52.00, which is -$0.85 below the current price. SILK currently public float of 37.13M and currently shorts hold a 6.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILK was 477.35K shares.

SILK’s Market Performance

SILK stocks went down by -3.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.75% and a quarterly performance of 17.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Silk Road Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.00% for SILK stocks with a simple moving average of 24.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SILK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SILK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SILK reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for SILK stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SILK, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

SILK Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.91. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw 24.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from Buchanan Lucas W., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Buchanan Lucas W. now owns 176,527 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $1,375,000 using the latest closing price.

Chou Tony M., the Director of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 10,060 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Chou Tony M. is holding 88,715 shares at $553,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.78 for the present operating margin

+74.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silk Road Medical Inc stands at -49.09. Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -36.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.49.