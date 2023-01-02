Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.93. The company’s stock price has collected 2.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/20/22 that Hungry for a Bargain? Try These 3 Casual Dining Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RUTH) Right Now?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUTH is at 1.84.

RUTH currently public float of 31.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUTH was 385.25K shares.

RUTH’s Market Performance

RUTH stocks went up by 2.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.59% and a quarterly performance of -8.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.11% for RUTH stocks with a simple moving average of -16.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUTH

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUTH reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for RUTH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

RUTH Trading at -11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUTH rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. saw -22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUTH starting from Mirdamadi Susan, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Feb 25. After this action, Mirdamadi Susan now owns 102,359 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., valued at $360,000 using the latest closing price.

Mirdamadi Susan, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Mirdamadi Susan is holding 117,359 shares at $345,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUTH

Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 7.70 for asset returns.