Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) went down by -0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.73. The company’s stock price has collected 3.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Ritchie Bros. Is Buying IAA, a Digital Vehicle Marketplace

Is It Worth Investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE :RBA) Right Now?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RBA is at 0.92.

RBA currently public float of 110.78M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBA was 1.13M shares.

RBA’s Market Performance

RBA stocks went up by 3.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.43% and a quarterly performance of -7.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.44% for RBA stocks with a simple moving average of -6.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $65 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBA reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for RBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RBA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

RBA Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.09. In addition, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated saw -5.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from JETER JAMES J, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $61.73 back on May 13. After this action, JETER JAMES J now owns 20,764 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, valued at $129,633 using the latest closing price.

Watt Darren Jeffrey, the Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, sale 3,500 shares at $61.69 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Watt Darren Jeffrey is holding 0 shares at $215,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.