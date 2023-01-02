Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.85. The company’s stock price has collected -6.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that This New Stock Can Ride the Boom in Streaming

Is It Worth Investing in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE :VZIO) Right Now?

VZIO currently public float of 55.05M and currently shorts hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VZIO was 470.97K shares.

VZIO’s Market Performance

VZIO stocks went down by -6.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.99% and a quarterly performance of -15.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.79% for VIZIO Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.22% for VZIO stocks with a simple moving average of -20.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZIO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VZIO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VZIO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZIO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for VZIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to VZIO, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

VZIO Trading at -24.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO fell by -6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp. saw -61.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from Townsend Adam R., who sale 19,933 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Nov 15. After this action, Townsend Adam R. now owns 491,486 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp., valued at $219,721 using the latest closing price.

Townsend Adam R., the Chief Financial Officer of VIZIO Holding Corp., sale 67 shares at $11.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Townsend Adam R. is holding 510,419 shares at $744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZIO

Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -1.90 for asset returns.