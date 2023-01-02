Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.39. The company’s stock price has collected -2.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ :DIOD) Right Now?

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DIOD is at 1.41.

DIOD currently public float of 44.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DIOD was 264.52K shares.

DIOD’s Market Performance

DIOD stocks went down by -2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.45% and a quarterly performance of 17.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Diodes Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.41% for DIOD stocks with a simple moving average of 0.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIOD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DIOD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIOD in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $100 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIOD reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for DIOD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to DIOD, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

DIOD Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIOD fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.39. In addition, Diodes Incorporated saw -30.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIOD starting from LU KEH SHEW, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $91.38 back on Nov 30. After this action, LU KEH SHEW now owns 154,988 shares of Diodes Incorporated, valued at $731,000 using the latest closing price.

LU KEH SHEW, the President & CEO of Diodes Incorporated, sale 3,974 shares at $89.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that LU KEH SHEW is holding 162,988 shares at $357,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIOD

Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 13.50 for asset returns.