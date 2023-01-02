Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Century Communities Inc. (CCS)

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.11. The company’s stock price has collected -3.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Communities Inc. (NYSE :CCS) Right Now?

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCS is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Century Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.67, which is $5.66 above the current price. CCS currently public float of 27.81M and currently shorts hold a 7.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCS was 282.53K shares.

CCS’s Market Performance

CCS stocks went down by -3.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.84% and a quarterly performance of 16.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Century Communities Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.75% for CCS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCS

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCS reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $47.50. The rating they have provided for CCS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCS, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

CCS Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCS fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.33. In addition, Century Communities Inc. saw -38.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCS starting from DIXON JOHN SCOTT, who sale 3,558 shares at the price of $53.38 back on Dec 13. After this action, DIXON JOHN SCOTT now owns 0 shares of Century Communities Inc., valued at $189,926 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+25.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Communities Inc. stands at +11.82. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 16.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.