Phreesia Inc. (PHR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) went down by -2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.74. The company’s stock price has collected -4.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE :PHR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHR is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Phreesia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.71, which is $3.35 above the current price. PHR currently public float of 50.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHR was 315.84K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

PHR stocks went down by -4.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.32% and a quarterly performance of 27.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Phreesia Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.49% for PHR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHR reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for PHR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to PHR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

PHR Trading at 17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +14.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.78. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw -22.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from VanDuyn Amy Beth, who sale 378 shares at the price of $33.73 back on Dec 20. After this action, VanDuyn Amy Beth now owns 87,049 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $12,750 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Allison C, the General Counsel & Secretary of Phreesia Inc., sale 801 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Hoffman Allison C is holding 102,262 shares at $28,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.33 for the present operating margin

+50.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -55.41. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -41.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.