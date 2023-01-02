Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.46. The company’s stock price has collected 1.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ :OTTR) Right Now?

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTTR is at 0.48.

The average price from analysts is $67.67, which is $8.96 above the current price. OTTR currently public float of 40.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTTR was 171.47K shares.

OTTR’s Market Performance

OTTR stocks went up by 1.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.54% and a quarterly performance of -4.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Otter Tail Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for OTTR stocks with a simple moving average of -9.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTTR stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for OTTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OTTR in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $63 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTTR reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for OTTR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to OTTR, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

OTTR Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTTR rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.67. In addition, Otter Tail Corporation saw -17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTTR starting from ERICKSON JOHN D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $56.31 back on Nov 21. After this action, ERICKSON JOHN D now owns 0 shares of Otter Tail Corporation, valued at $112,617 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.86 for the present operating margin

+22.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otter Tail Corporation stands at +14.77. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.