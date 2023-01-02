New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) went down by -0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.09. The company’s stock price has collected 2.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ :NMFC) Right Now?

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.62 x from its present earnings ratio.

NMFC currently public float of 90.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMFC was 367.64K shares.

NMFC’s Market Performance

NMFC stocks went up by 2.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.13% and a quarterly performance of 7.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for New Mountain Finance Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.35% for NMFC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMFC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NMFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NMFC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11.50 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to NMFC, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

NMFC Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMFC rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.40. In addition, New Mountain Finance Corporation saw -9.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMFC starting from Arnold Rome G. III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Dec 16. After this action, Arnold Rome G. III now owns 51,210 shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation, valued at $120,481 using the latest closing price.

Weinstein Adam, the EVP, CAO and Director of New Mountain Finance Corporation, purchase 19,936 shares at $12.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Weinstein Adam is holding 395,643 shares at $256,911 based on the most recent closing price.