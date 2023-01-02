Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.87. The company’s stock price has collected 3.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :SGRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is at 2.72.

SGRY currently public float of 53.58M and currently shorts hold a 8.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGRY was 890.94K shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

SGRY stocks went up by 3.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.59% and a quarterly performance of 19.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for Surgery Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.03% for SGRY stocks with a simple moving average of -20.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $48 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGRY reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for SGRY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SGRY, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

SGRY Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.75. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw -47.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from TURNER BRENT, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Nov 21. After this action, TURNER BRENT now owns 57,701 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $245,000 using the latest closing price.

DeLuca Teresa, the Director of Surgery Partners Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $24.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that DeLuca Teresa is holding 47,968 shares at $490,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.97 for the present operating margin

+17.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc. stands at -3.65. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.