Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.25. The company’s stock price has collected 6.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ :SMFL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Smart for Life Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. SMFL currently public float of 18.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMFL was 99.12K shares.

SMFL’s Market Performance

SMFL stocks went up by 6.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.97% and a quarterly performance of -38.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.63% for Smart for Life Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.14% for SMFL stocks with a simple moving average of -57.94% for the last 200 days.

SMFL Trading at -36.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.19%, as shares sank -40.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFL rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2938. In addition, Smart for Life Inc. saw -91.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMFL starting from Trilogy Capital Group, LLC, who sale 1,161,000 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 16. After this action, Trilogy Capital Group, LLC now owns 5,229,000 shares of Smart for Life Inc., valued at $298,377 using the latest closing price.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR, the Executive Chairman of Smart for Life Inc., sale 1,161,000 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Cervantes Alfonso J. JR is holding 5,229,000 shares at $298,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.09 for the present operating margin

+24.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart for Life Inc. stands at -86.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.