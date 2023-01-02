Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) went up by 5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.26. The company’s stock price has collected 12.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :SPNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPNE is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.36, which is $7.46 above the current price. SPNE currently public float of 33.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPNE was 290.58K shares.

SPNE’s Market Performance

SPNE stocks went up by 12.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.48% and a quarterly performance of 47.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.23% for SPNE stocks with a simple moving average of 11.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPNE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SPNE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SPNE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6.75 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPNE reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SPNE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to SPNE, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

SPNE Trading at 20.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNE rose by +12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation saw -38.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNE starting from Maniar Shweta, who sale 3,786 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Dec 29. After this action, Maniar Shweta now owns 23,993 shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, valued at $30,288 using the latest closing price.

Standish Beau, the President, Enabling Tech of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $5.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Standish Beau is holding 0 shares at $286,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.48 for the present operating margin

+57.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation stands at -28.39. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -17.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.