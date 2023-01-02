Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) went up by 4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.21. The company’s stock price has collected 17.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE :PKE) Right Now?

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PKE is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Park Aerospace Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00. PKE currently public float of 19.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PKE was 66.04K shares.

PKE’s Market Performance

PKE stocks went up by 17.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.36% and a quarterly performance of 21.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Park Aerospace Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.62% for PKE stocks with a simple moving average of 10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PKE in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2016.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PKE reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for PKE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2015.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PKE, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

PKE Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKE rose by +17.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Park Aerospace Corp. saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.78 for the present operating margin

+33.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Aerospace Corp. stands at +15.80. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.10.