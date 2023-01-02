Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ball Corporation (BALL)?

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corporation (NYSE :BALL) Right Now?

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BALL is at 0.72.

BALL currently public float of 311.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BALL was 2.00M shares.

BALL’s Market Performance

BALL stocks went down by -0.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.81% and a quarterly performance of 5.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Ball Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.08% for BALL stocks with a simple moving average of -21.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $64 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BALL reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for BALL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BALL, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

BALL Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.53. In addition, Ball Corporation saw -46.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from Fisher Daniel William, who purchase 6,400 shares at the price of $54.42 back on Dec 05. After this action, Fisher Daniel William now owns 107,997 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $348,317 using the latest closing price.

NIEKAMP CYNTHIA A, the Director of Ball Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $51.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that NIEKAMP CYNTHIA A is holding 11,000 shares at $103,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.