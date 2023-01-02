Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Air Lease Corporation (AL)?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE :AL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AL is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Air Lease Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



The average price from analysts is $54.83, which is $16.44 above the current price. AL currently public float of 103.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AL was 450.04K shares.

AL’s Market Performance

AL stocks went up by 4.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly performance of 23.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Air Lease Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.05% for AL stocks with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $50 based on the research report published on March 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AL reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for AL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 18th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AL, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

AL Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AL rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.99. In addition, Air Lease Corporation saw -13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AL starting from Levy Grant A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.27 back on Dec 14. After this action, Levy Grant A now owns 146,693 shares of Air Lease Corporation, valued at $392,737 using the latest closing price.

UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Air Lease Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $33.86 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F is holding 1,205,558 shares at $67,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Air Lease Corporation stands at +20.91. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.