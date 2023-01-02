Is The ODP Corporation (ODP) a Keeper?

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.12. The company’s stock price has collected 0.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/19/21 that Tesla, GameStop, Coherent: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ :ODP) Right Now?

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ODP is at 1.78.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ODP currently public float of 44.58M and currently shorts hold a 11.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODP was 459.31K shares.

ODP’s Market Performance

ODP stocks went up by 0.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.38% and a quarterly performance of 29.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for The ODP Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.11% for ODP stocks with a simple moving average of 14.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODP stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for ODP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODP in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $57 based on the research report published on January 28th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODP reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for ODP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ODP, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

ODP Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODP rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.93. In addition, The ODP Corporation saw 15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODP starting from Hlavinka Sarah E., who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $41.58 back on Nov 08. After this action, Hlavinka Sarah E. now owns 10,050 shares of The ODP Corporation, valued at $49,896 using the latest closing price.

MALONEY ZOE, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of The ODP Corporation, sale 6,800 shares at $36.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that MALONEY ZOE is holding 21,932 shares at $250,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.60 for the present operating margin

+21.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for The ODP Corporation stands at +2.21. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.