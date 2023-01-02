Is Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) a Keeper?

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) went up by 37.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.49. The company’s stock price has collected 34.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ :STKH) Right Now?

STKH currently public float of 1.28M and currently shorts hold a 17.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STKH was 125.80K shares.

STKH’s Market Performance

STKH stocks went up by 34.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.86% and a quarterly performance of -47.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.53% for Steakholder Foods Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.62% for STKH stocks with a simple moving average of -67.16% for the last 200 days.

STKH Trading at -34.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.44%, as shares sank -48.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKH rose by +34.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9990. In addition, Steakholder Foods Ltd. saw -80.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STKH

The total capital return value is set at -64.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.28.

Based on Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.08. Total debt to assets is 1.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.94.