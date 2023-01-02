Is Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) a Keeper?

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.70. The company’s stock price has collected -3.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/20/21 that Procore Technologies Aims to Digitize Construction. Its IPO Gained 31%.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PCOR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Procore Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.36, which is $20.39 above the current price. PCOR currently public float of 121.44M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCOR was 771.63K shares.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR stocks went down by -3.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.66% and a quarterly performance of -4.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Procore Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.38% for PCOR stocks with a simple moving average of -9.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $70 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Buy” to PCOR, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

PCOR Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.14. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw -41.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Fleming William Fred Jr, who sale 586 shares at the price of $52.49 back on Dec 14. After this action, Fleming William Fred Jr now owns 64,989 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $30,759 using the latest closing price.

Fleming William Fred Jr, the SVP, Corporate Controller of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 1,505 shares at $52.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Fleming William Fred Jr is holding 65,575 shares at $78,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.74 for the present operating margin

+79.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -51.51. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.