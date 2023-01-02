Is OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) a Keeper?

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) went down by -9.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.90. The company’s stock price has collected -8.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ :ONCS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCS is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.00. ONCS currently public float of 0.80M and currently shorts hold a 14.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCS was 873.80K shares.

ONCS’s Market Performance

ONCS stocks went down by -8.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.64% and a quarterly performance of -84.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.17% for OncoSec Medical Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.51% for ONCS stocks with a simple moving average of -88.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ONCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2021.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ONCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to ONCS, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ONCS Trading at -63.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.14%, as shares sank -40.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS fell by -8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9320. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw -92.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from DelAversano Robert J, who sale 283 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Nov 04. After this action, DelAversano Robert J now owns 22,975 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $105 using the latest closing price.

DelAversano Robert J, the VP, Finance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, sale 284 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that DelAversano Robert J is holding 23,258 shares at $202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

Equity return is now at value -334.00, with -130.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.