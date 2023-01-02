Is Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) a Keeper?

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $235.72. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MEDP) Right Now?

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEDP is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Medpace Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $218.33, which is $5.92 above the current price. MEDP currently public float of 23.76M and currently shorts hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEDP was 395.53K shares.

MEDP’s Market Performance

MEDP stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.20% and a quarterly performance of 35.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Medpace Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.72% for MEDP stocks with a simple moving average of 26.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEDP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MEDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MEDP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $238 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEDP reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for MEDP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

MEDP Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDP rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.67. In addition, Medpace Holdings Inc. saw -2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDP starting from Brady Kevin M., who sale 344 shares at the price of $227.09 back on Nov 16. After this action, Brady Kevin M. now owns 3,000 shares of Medpace Holdings Inc., valued at $78,119 using the latest closing price.

Brady Kevin M., the CFO & Treasurer of Medpace Holdings Inc., sale 1,656 shares at $229.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Brady Kevin M. is holding 3,344 shares at $379,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.39 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medpace Holdings Inc. stands at +15.88. Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 16.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.