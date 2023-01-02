Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.35. The company’s stock price has collected -0.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :VCTR) Right Now?

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCTR is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

VCTR currently public float of 62.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCTR was 268.56K shares.

VCTR’s Market Performance

VCTR stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.48% and a quarterly performance of 15.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.85% for VCTR stocks with a simple moving average of -2.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VCTR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VCTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $29 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to VCTR, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

VCTR Trading at -6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCTR fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.49. In addition, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. saw -26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCTR starting from Brown David Craig, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $26.90 back on Dec 16. After this action, Brown David Craig now owns 2,228,137 shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., valued at $538,000 using the latest closing price.

Brown David Craig, the Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $27.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Brown David Craig is holding 2,208,137 shares at $1,080,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+78.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. stands at +31.22. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 11.40 for asset returns.