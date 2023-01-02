Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/22 that Jack in the Box Looks to Sell Some Del Taco Locations to Franchisees

Is It Worth Investing in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ :JACK) Right Now?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JACK is at 1.58.

JACK currently public float of 20.49M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JACK was 349.02K shares.

JACK’s Market Performance

JACK stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.63% and a quarterly performance of -7.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Jack in the Box Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.41% for JACK stocks with a simple moving average of -11.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JACK stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for JACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JACK in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $75 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JACK reach a price target of $81, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for JACK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to JACK, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

JACK Trading at -11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JACK rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.39. In addition, Jack in the Box Inc. saw -22.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JACK starting from DARDEN TONY J, who sale 144 shares at the price of $67.06 back on Dec 20. After this action, DARDEN TONY J now owns 2,990 shares of Jack in the Box Inc., valued at $9,657 using the latest closing price.

MULLANY TIMOTHY E, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Jack in the Box Inc., sale 330 shares at $67.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that MULLANY TIMOTHY E is holding 8,829 shares at $22,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JACK

Equity return is now at value -15.10, with 4.50 for asset returns.