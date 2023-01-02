Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s stock price has collected -8.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE :MITT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MITT is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.13, which is $2.49 above the current price. MITT currently public float of 20.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MITT was 212.37K shares.

MITT’s Market Performance

MITT stocks went down by -8.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.20% and a quarterly performance of 29.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.82% for MITT stocks with a simple moving average of -20.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MITT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MITT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $8.50 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to MITT, setting the target price at $13.75 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

MITT Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -12.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITT fell by -8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. saw -48.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITT starting from Jozoff Matthew, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $7.41 back on Aug 05. After this action, Jozoff Matthew now owns 40,008 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., valued at $59,302 using the latest closing price.

Jozoff Matthew, the Director of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Jozoff Matthew is holding 30,000 shares at $222,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+158.26 for the present operating margin

+79.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stands at +154.30. Equity return is now at value -24.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.