Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Just Got Our Attention

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.89. The company’s stock price has collected -0.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE :INGR) Right Now?

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INGR is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Ingredion Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.67, which is $3.74 above the current price. INGR currently public float of 65.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INGR was 299.18K shares.

INGR’s Market Performance

INGR stocks went down by -0.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.04% and a quarterly performance of 21.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for Ingredion Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.79% for INGR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INGR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INGR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INGR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $89 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INGR reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $102. The rating they have provided for INGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to INGR, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

INGR Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGR fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.70. In addition, Ingredion Incorporated saw 1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INGR starting from Fernandes Larry, who sale 3,044 shares at the price of $90.05 back on Nov 03. After this action, Fernandes Larry now owns 17,835 shares of Ingredion Incorporated, valued at $274,103 using the latest closing price.

Xu Jinghuai, the SVP, Chief Innovation Officer of Ingredion Incorporated, sale 0 shares at $80.52 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Xu Jinghuai is holding 14,635 shares at $9 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingredion Incorporated stands at +1.70. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.