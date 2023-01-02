Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.63. The company’s stock price has collected 1.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWST is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

TWST currently public float of 56.00M and currently shorts hold a 14.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 1.23M shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went up by 1.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.94% and a quarterly performance of -32.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.92% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of -34.74% for the last 200 days.

TWST Trading at -15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.84. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -69.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Banyai William, who sale 1,275 shares at the price of $24.90 back on Nov 21. After this action, Banyai William now owns 253,631 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $31,748 using the latest closing price.

Banyai William, the of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 379 shares at $29.55 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Banyai William is holding 255,581 shares at $11,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Equity return is now at value -28.10, with -23.20 for asset returns.